Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post $251.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.20 million and the highest is $254.30 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $278.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $999.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $991.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $965.22 million, with estimates ranging from $964.85 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of STL opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,448 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 730,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.0% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 481,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

