STK (STK) Market Cap Reaches $789,001.82

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, STK has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One STK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Huobi and Kucoin. STK has a total market cap of $789,001.82 and $66,608.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00133647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.01697619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00212986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00178243 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00175186 BTC.

STK Profile

STK launched on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STK is stktoken.com. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken.

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.