Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,827 call options on the company. This is an increase of 290% compared to the average volume of 1,494 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. FMR LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MAG Silver by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $1,259,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the period.

MAG Silver stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,322. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

