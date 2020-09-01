Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Unilever (NYSE:UN)

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,868 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 967 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Unilever by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

UN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,599. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.54. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

