Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aimmune Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,513 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,197% compared to the typical daily volume of 361 put options.

AIMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. 491,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,591. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.86. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). Research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

