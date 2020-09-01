STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Million

Analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce $4.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $7.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $22.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.50 million to $23.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.89 million, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $33.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

