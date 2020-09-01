Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.23. Stratabound Minerals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 17,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and a PE ratio of -10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.