STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Update

STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH (OTCMKTS:LEAS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the July 30th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEAS stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,810,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,386,482. STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc, a development stage company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating mining energy reserves worldwide. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of lithium and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Group, Inc and changed its name to Strategic Asset Leasing Inc in November 2014.

