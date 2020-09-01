Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Market Capitalization Tops $51.76 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Mercatox and Coinone. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00135794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.17 or 0.01686007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00211008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00186844 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00225317 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Radar Relay, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

