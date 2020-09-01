Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Down 20%

Stria Lithium Inc (CVE:SRA) was down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 156,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 103,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay territory, Northern Quebec.

