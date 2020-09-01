Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 2,907.1% from the July 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SFOR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 14,896,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,542. Strikeforce Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Strikeforce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc operates as a software development and services company in the United States and internationally. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

