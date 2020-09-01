SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.21

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $10.13. SUBARU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 32,701 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.67.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,604 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

