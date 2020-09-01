Substratum Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $3,643.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kucoin, Bitbns and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00135048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.05 or 0.01680446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00196772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00183896 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00218182 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Tidex, Kyber Network, COSS, Kucoin, HitBTC, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.