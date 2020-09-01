Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SZEVF traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404. Suez has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16.

Get Suez alerts:

Suez Company Profile

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Suez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.