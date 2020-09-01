Suez’s (SZEVF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Suez stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 18,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404. Suez has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16.

Suez Company Profile

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

