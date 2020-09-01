Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Short Interest Down 51.6% in August

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the July 30th total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SNSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,352,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

