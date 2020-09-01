SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0010

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. SuperCoin has a market cap of $50,277.66 and approximately $4.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 52,767,335 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper .

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.