Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $2.65 on Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $174.92 million and $160.53 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00022334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00133647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.01697619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00212986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00178243 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00175186 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

