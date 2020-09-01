SWK (NYSE:SWKH) Shares Gap Up to $13.71

SWK Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SWKH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $14.34. SWK shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06.

SWK Company Profile (NYSE:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

