Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.49

Sylogist Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $8.29. Sylogist shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

About Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

