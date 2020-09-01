Syncona (LON:SYNC) Trading Up 0.6%

Syncona Ltd (LON:SYNC) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.10). 226,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 339,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.08).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Syncona in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Syncona alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05.

About Syncona (LON:SYNC)

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.