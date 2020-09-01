T Clarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.21

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.21 and traded as low as $88.50. T Clarke shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 79,802 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.21.

T Clarke Company Profile (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

