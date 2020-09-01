Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.05. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

TCMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $712.65 million, a PE ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $94,778.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 71.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

