Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.55

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 10009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

TLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Get Talend alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talend SA will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $1,151,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $52,176.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,439,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $1,279,163. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Talend by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Talend by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Talend by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.