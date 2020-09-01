Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.65

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $3.00. Tandy Leather Factory shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 53,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandy Leather Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Tandy Leather Factory worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLF)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

