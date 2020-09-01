Tap Price Hits $0.0689 on Major Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One Tap token can currently be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $84.91 million and $583,220.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

