Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,620 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.25% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

