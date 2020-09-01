Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 1,350,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,481,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,489.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 44.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

