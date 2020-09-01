Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292,512 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines comprises approximately 4.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.46% of Tc Pipelines worth $186,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,207. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

