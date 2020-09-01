TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $104.85

TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and traded as low as $103.36. TDK shares last traded at $104.13, with a volume of 9,227 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTDKY. ValuEngine upgraded TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

