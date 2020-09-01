TE-FOOD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $83,193.00 (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $11.05 million and $83,193.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00041389 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $709.54 or 0.05957728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00019480 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00036947 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (TFD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,719,187 tokens. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.