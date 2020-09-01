Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,356,400 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the July 30th total of 18,003,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 725.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEFOF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,265. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.28. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

