TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Cut by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 322,810 shares during the period. TELUS comprises about 3.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.64% of TELUS worth $137,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 176.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,011,000 after buying an additional 18,814,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 133.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,655,000 after buying an additional 10,894,628 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,159,000 after buying an additional 6,389,235 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 120.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,735,000 after buying an additional 8,597,260 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 147.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,567,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,868,000 after buying an additional 8,671,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 940,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TU. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

