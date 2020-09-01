TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 45.2% in August

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the July 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMSNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TEMENOS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083. TEMENOS AG/S has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.88.

About TEMENOS AG/S

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

