TENA (TENA) Reaches Market Cap of $106,037.65

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, TENA has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TENA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. TENA has a total market capitalization of $106,037.65 and approximately $4,787.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00135048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.05 or 0.01680446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00196772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00183896 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00218182 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.