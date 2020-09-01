Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.58

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 26697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $419,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 131,020 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $3,887,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,940,687 shares of company stock worth $189,526,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 960,650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 331,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 282,874 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,773,000 after purchasing an additional 264,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

