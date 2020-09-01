Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 43.16% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra cut Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $196.80 to $331.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $510.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.75, a PEG ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.39. Tesla has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $2,318.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,427.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total value of $474,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,954 shares of company stock worth $56,170,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

