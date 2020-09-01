Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp (OTCMKTS:TLOG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 60,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

