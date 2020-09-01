Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $176.92 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00027975 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $176.92 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 741,766,923 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

