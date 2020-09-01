Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $3.37 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Tezos has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $205.14 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00028421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Insolar (XNS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 741,875,723 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.