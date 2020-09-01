The Force Protocol Price Up 35.7% Over Last Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0970 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $30.21 million and $13.01 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007542 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00032976 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.