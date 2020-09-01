The Voyager Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and CoinExchange. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00132075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.13 or 0.01674421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00196724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00174837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00221860 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

