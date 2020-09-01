TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. 2,950,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,748,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several brokerages have commented on TXMD. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $405.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.32.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 304.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,358.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 48.5% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 473,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

