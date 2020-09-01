Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.7% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.70. 52,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,569. The stock has a market cap of $167.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $433.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $411.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

