Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007449 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00033052 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.