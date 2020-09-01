Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 729.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,141 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Argus began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

