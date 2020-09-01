Tierion Price Reaches $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Tierion has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $457,605.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.87 or 0.05961840 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00019671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037535 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

