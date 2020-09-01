Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 17.23 and a current ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.78 million during the quarter.

About Titan Logix (CVE:TLA)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

