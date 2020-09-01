Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.45. Titan Mining shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 96,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $25.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Titan Mining (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

