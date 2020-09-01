Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 4,960,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,756,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.